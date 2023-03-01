Bears and Bucks dominate final TOTW

By Marcus Uhe

Wet conditions mean we’re breaking ranks of convention and not selecting a spinner. You may not like it but I’m the selector, and having two games succumb to rain meant there were limited options to choose from, too.

1 – Jake Cronin

Buckley Ridges

A maiden hundred for Cronin in just his third Turf 1 game this season against a quality bowling attack in Hallam Kalora Park made him one of the easier selections. Took his time early in the innings before letting fly the longer it went on to finish with 142 off 127. With Jayson Hobbs hopefully in the mix for selection this week at Buckley after his hand injury, it could make for a difficult night at the selection table for the Buckley brains-trust!

2 – Jake Hancock

Berwick

Carried his bat with an excellent 93 against North Dandenong to push him over the 400-run mark for the season. It was his highest score of the campaign and his third 50 as he looked untroubled by the Maroons’ attack.

3 – Jonty Jenner

Narre South

Jenner didn’t muck around for the Lions in their pursuit of percentage and North Dandenong’s place in the top four. Smacked 107 with 10 sixes and seven fours to help his side motor at nearly 10-an-over to reel-in St Mary’s total of 200 in the 21st over.

4 – Jordan Cleland

Berwick

Worked the spinners around to alleviate pressure and play an able supporting role to Hancock at the other end. Hit Imran Laghmani for six, square of the wicket over the soccer pitch changerooms at Lois Twohig, as he made 41. Also takes the gloves.

5 – Mahela Udawatte

Buckley Ridges

Provided excellent support to Cronin as they built a formidable total against Hallam Kalora Park, with a patient 59 off 99. Adds the middle order stability around the big hitting of number three and six.

6 – Damith Mapa Ralalage

Berwick

Provided some excellent late-order hitting to push the Bears to the highest team-total of the year. His 62 was his second half-century of the season and highest individual score of the year, saving his best until last.

7 – Hadigallage Jayaratne

Buckley Ridges

Consistently beat the Hallam Kalora Park batters with his sheer speed up top with the new ball, grabbing the big wickets of Leigh Booth and Matthew Cox in quick succession to finish with 2/24 off his six, after a rapid 30 off 14 to close the innings earlier in the day.

8 – Yoshan Kumara

Springvale South

The hero for the Bloods in their gripping one-wicket win against Parkmore, adding 40 for the last wicket with Josh Dowling to steer the his side to a remarkable win. Grabbed 2/21 off nine overs with the ball to ensure it was a smaller chase to begin with.

9 – Amal Athulathmudali

Parkmore Pirates

3/28 off his 12 against the best side in the competition sees Athulathmudali squeeze his way in for the first time in 2022/23.

10 – Niranjen Kumar

Parkmore Pirates

Making his debut in the Team of the Week having saved his best performance for the final game of the year. His medium pacers proved difficult for Springvale South to handle as he took 4/40 including the big wickets of Cam Forsyth and Jackson Sketcher.

11 – Josh Dowling

Springvale South

Grabbed 4/32 to have the Pirates in trouble as they desperately tried to preserve their spot in Turf 1, before helping Kumara guide the chase home with the bat in his first Turf 1 hit for the year.