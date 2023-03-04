Fowler Rd firms cry foul

By Sahar Foladi

Businesses in Fowler Road, Dandenong South are joining in the growing concerns about potential traffic woes from a nearby proposed level-crossing-removal project.

As reported in Star Journal, Progress Street businesses were already outspoken about the permanent closure of the street at the level crossing and the diversion of traffic via Fowler Road on to South Gippsland Highway.

Technical services and quality manager Paul Huysing from EDMI Pty Ltd says Fowler Road – which is currently a cul-de-sac – is not designed to take a larger amount of B Doubles and other trucks bearing large loads from both directions.

“There are a lot of problems with traffic affecting Fowler Road and traffic coming from the bridge on South Gippsland Highway. It’s all a big mess.

“We get deliveries from lorries and they reverse into our drive way blocking the road so there’s going to be times where the road will be blocked.

“There’s not enough information of any plan at all.“

Andrew Hamer, the managing director at Pakaflex and a spokesperson for businesses on Progress Street, said businesses on Fowler Road had not even been aware of what was happening.

“I think they all thought it’s temporary. They had no idea of the magnitude of what’s happening.

“People have moved to Fowler Road because they’ll back up trucks without holding up the traffic. They’re a cul-de- sac.”

Following a recent meeting with Dandenong MP Gabrielle Wiliams the group decided to hold off their petition to try and work out a better alternative.

Although Mr Hamer is happy they’re being listened to, he is still concerned about whether anything will come out of the consultations.

“I feel we’re being fobbed off a little but they’re saying the right things and arranging meetings. I have to give the process a fair chance.”

A meeting is set with Liberal South Eastern Metropolitan Region MP Ann-Marie Hermans.

“My hope is she’ll present the petition to (State) Parliament if we don’t get progress on the consultation discussions.”