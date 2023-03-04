Marshy myth really Amith

-It’s funny how messages can get mixed up on the rumour mill isn’t it, with EMERALD and CCCA stalwart Clinton Marsh as surprised as anyone could possibly be after receiving a phone call from Cricket Snicks on Saturday night. “Marshy, congratulations mate, there’s a rumour going around you made 300 today.” But our source – a key member of the CCCA administration – had it horribly wrong, with Marshy (after he stopped laughing) quickly giving the credit to his Bombers’ teammate Amith Eranda. You should have played along Marshy…it’s a story to be proud of!

-It would appear there is no shortage of IT wizards at UPPER BEACONSFIELD after the Maroons took control of the electronic scoreboard at Lawson Poole Reserve during their first innings against CRANBOURNE MEADOWS on Saturday. The UB boys soon worked out that messages could be sent via the scoreboard, and sent this one out to their number-seven batter Lachlan Harrison…”Hit the ball harder Pecker.” Harrison responded, hitting 34 for the Maroons, who made 297 on day one. We know the meaning behind the nickname ‘Pecker’, but the story is not suitable for publication!

-Whispers are circulating that the CCCA is looking to enhance the quality of its presentation ceremony at the Premier Division grand final on March 19, with the league currently researching the option of having a podium on hand to present medals, trophy and flag to the winning team. It would be similar to what you see at local footy grand finals, and would be a great addition if the CCCA can get this organised in time. Apparently, a new audio system, greatly needed at the last two grand finals, is another addition being looked at. Well done CCCA on the possible enhancements.

-PAKENHAM skipper Dale Tormey has the chance to do what no player has done in the CCCA/WGCA in at least the last 15 years of the top-flight Premier Division (Since records have been kept). No player has finished first in both batting and bowling, with Tormey currently three ahead on the wicket-taking list with 31 poles for the season, while he finds himself in third position – just seven runs behind leader Luke McMaster – in the batting. With Tormey finished with his bowling this year, his only challenger appears to be Tooradin speedster Brad Butler, who needs four wickets against Clyde to draw level. With McMaster having already batted in round 14, the batting aggregate becomes a last-day shootout between Shalika Karunanayake (457), Tormey (452), Michael Vandort (442), Anurudda Fonseka (438) and Ben Perry (408).

-While on gun all-rounders, it was an interesting exercise going through the batting and bowling list of the last 15 years. The closest anyone has come to leading both the batting and bowling was then KOOWEERUP skipper Mark Cooper, who finished second in batting (632) and first in bowling (39) in 2018/19. Ironically it was a 960-run season from Dale Tormey that stopped Cooper from leading both lists. 2014/15 was also a special season for all-rounders, with Russell Lehman (522 and 42) and Neil Barfuss (563 and 40) staging a two-man war at the top. For the record, TOORADIN star Cal O’Hare has been on the dual top-10 list the most times with six, followed by Lehman and Tormey at four each, and Shane Dole and Mark Cooper with three. Chris Smith, Aaron Avery and Dom Paynter have made the list twice, with Shawn Flegler, Chris O’Hara, John Simpson, Neil Barfuss, Jake Prosser and Josh Lownds making an appearance once each.

-Spectators at Park Oval were seeing double on Saturday with Michael Davies’ young fella Hamish running around in BUCKLEY RIDGES’ colours and the blue baggy cap. Judging by Hamish’s bat swing, it’s no wonder ‘Slick’ is having such a good season with the ball, because his son would be making him earn every wicket in the backyard!

-Anyone who’s been to Park Oval and grabbed a delicious pan roll from the canteen in recent years would know Louie. The hospitality king was forced to take evasive action during BUCKLEY RIDGES’ batting innings on Saturday, as a ball broke through the defences of the vertical metal bars separating him from the customers. His lightning-quick reflexes allowed him to duck out of way as the ball cannoned into the top of the drink fridge behind him, and luckily not shatter the glass door encasing the all-important fizzy brown Gatorades. Louie said it was the third time a ball has hit the canteen window, but the first time it had made it through the upright bars.

-Another humorous ‘Canteen’ incident took place during COOMOORA’s clash with FOUNTAIN GATE on the weekend when Hasindu Waduge slogged Malan Madusanka over the rope and into the canteen. The ball had everyone ducking for cover and went right through the canteen opening and into the clubrooms. Thankfully no-one was hurt!

-Those checking the ST MARY’S scorecards in DDCA Turf 1 might recognise the name Troy Cashman. The 55-year-old is sporting a heck of an average too, of 130 from his four games!

-The CCCA has taken the advice of its member clubs and changed its decision regarding the round seven debacle between GEMBROOK AND CRANBOURNE MEADOWS in District Division. Let’s keep a long story short. In a nutshell, there was a massive communication breakdown between the two clubs on December 3 last year that resulted in no game being played. The CCCA took all advice on board and awarded both teams six points for a draw. But club presidents voted at a meeting on February 14, strongly suggesting to the CCCA that both teams should get zero points – not six each – because they stuffed things up themselves. That club recommendation was rubber stamped by the CCCA board at a meeting on Monday night. It’s been a tough season for Gembrook, who has forfeited its current round-14 game against DEVON MEADOWS.

-The premierships keep rolling in at TOORADIN with the Seagulls Under-18s making it back-to-back premierships with a big win over OFFICER at Starling Road last week. The Seagulls made 114 before rolling the Bullants for 109. Young gun Tyler Evans – a senior premiership winner last year – made it back-to-back titles as captain, while teammates Seth O’Hehir, Tom Rodgers, Tadgh O’Riordan, Riley McLeod, Ryan Adams and Liam Simpson also tasted success for the second time in two years. They were joined this year by Zak Banks, Joel Anderson, Jack Mannix, Kye de Little and Riley Willis. Wayne Mannix was coach with Nicky Simpson the Team manager.

-While on junior finals, the CCCA All-Star Girls semi-finals took place on Monday night, with DEVON MEADOWS defeating CARLISLE PARK and OFFICER rolling UPPER BEACONSFIELD on their own deck. The grand final between the Panthers and Bullants, at a venue to be determined, will take place at 5pm on Monday 6 March.

-Congratulations to NOBLE PARK local player Jackson Voss, who was named in the Frankston VFL leadership group for this season. Voss became a mainstay of the Dolphins defence last year and will be hoping to back it up in 2023.

-A note about LYNDALE’s tight win over DOVETON on the weekend: the inaugural Doggy Downes Shield was presented after the match. Doggy Downes was a stalwart for both clubs with clashes between the two clubs going forward to be played for the Doggy Downes Shield.

-How’s this for a village cricket moment? Play was briefly interrupted midway through the first over of COOMOORA’s innings as FOUNTAIN GATE paceman Jason Singh wanted new shoes brought out to him. In his defence, rain started to fall, causing conditions to be slippery, but the new shoes didn’t do the trick as the Coomoora batters got right on top from the outset.