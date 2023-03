A Keysborough pair have been charged with cultivating cannabis after a police raid on Thursday 2 March.

More than 50 cannabis plants and a sword were allegedly seized by Springvale police at a Keysborough property about 5am.

A 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were charged with multiple offences, including cultivating a narcotic plant and drug possession.

The man fronted Dandenong Magistrates’ Court the same day, the woman was expected to appear at court at a later date.