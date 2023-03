A paddle boarder has been found dead at Lysterfield Lake on Saturday 4 March.

The 38-year-old man from Clayton was last seen in the water off Logan Park Road just after 2.30pm, Victoria Police stated.

SES, Water Police, Search and Rescue divers and Victoria Police Air Wing searched the lake for several hours.

The man’s body was found just before 9pm.

His death was not being treated as suspicious, police stated.