Six-storey future for Noble Park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A plan to allow towers up to six storeys in Noble Park’s CBD has been endorsed by Greater Dandenong Council.

At a council meeting on 27 February, the councillors adopted a State Planning Panel’s recommendations on Amendment C224gdan.

It will then be forwarded to the Planning Minister for approval.

Under C224, six storeys will be allowed at seven “key redevelopment blocks” greater than 2000-square metres.

Controversially it included sites surrounding the historic Noble Park Public Hall, including up to five-storeys on the next-door Paddy O’Donoghue Centre.

Also up to five storeys would be permitted on the adjoining Frank Street car park and six storeys on the Noble Manor aged care site.

The other six-storey blocks are the Noble Park RSL, the Coles supermarket site, 4-14 Leonard Avenue and vacant land next to the railway station car park.

Objectors raised concerns that high-rises would destroy Noble Park’s ‘village’ character.

The Noble Park Public Hall Trust submitted that its hall would be “swamped” by five and six storey buildings.

“The residents of Noble Park own 18-34 Buckley Street Noble Park and the trustees who act on their behalf would never agree to any part of that property being over developed.”

The council has argued that without the Amendment, there would be no limits on building heights.

“In theory, someone could come in and apply for a 12-storey building tomorrow and it would be difficult for Council to refuse that,” acting city planning director Brett Jackson said.

He said C224 would give the council greater control in keeping a balance between Noble Park’s “village feel” and its status as a Major Activity Centre (MAC).

A state Planning Panel recently examined C224 and found the building heights were “appropriate”.

There was no “outright incompatibility” between C224 and the protection of heritage buildings, it reported.

“The combined area of the public hall and Paddy O’Donaghue Centre site is significant.

“If the Paddy O’Donaghue Centre was ever redeveloped, the Panel is satisfied there would be ample opportunity to manage built form sensitively towards the public hall.”

According to the council, Noble Park’s MAC could “comfortably accommodate” an extra 755 dwellings over the next 20 years.

This would be a 466 per cent increase on the 162 dwellings currently in the MAC.

Under C224, a further 8380 square metres of residential growth land would be rezoned for commercial use.

This would help cater for up to 14,000-square metres of extra commercial floorspace by 2026.