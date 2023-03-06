’Long wait over’ for Keysborough hub works

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Building is set to start within months on the long-awaited $22.9 million Keysborough South Community Hub.

On 27 February, Greater Dandenong Council formally selected Melbcon Pty Ltd to build the “state of the art” hub at the corner of Chapel and Villiers roads in Tatterson Park.

The hub has been in the making for at least eight years since detailed planning and consultation in 2015-16.

After public feedback in mid-2020, the draft design was revamped, including an expanded community lounge, library, café and arts-and-crafts makers space.

The hub also includes early years childrens services for the 19,000-plus suburb population, such as kindergarten, child care, maternal and child health care, immunisation and playgroups.

There will be play areas with a basketball half-court, and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Greater Dandenong city planning director Paul Kearsley acknowledged the council meeting that the project’s delivery was “overdue”.

He expected works to begin in May-June 2023, and to be completed by August 2024.

The cost had come “within reason” of the pre-tender estimate of $21.5 million and within budget, Mr Kearsley said.

From the start, Keysborough South resident Nina Kelly has been among a committed group advocating for the hub.

“The long wait was over“ for not just children and parents, but a growing number of older residents who will visit the centre.

“The construction announcement benefits our entire community improving inclusive facilities,“ Ms Kelly said.

“As our community ages, many older residents will now have access to this ’third-space’ community facility to meet their needs within walking distance.

“This group of our community is no longer a second thought.“

Another at the project’s forefront was former councillor Matthew Kirwan, who said the project had been “officially going for longer than eight years”.

During his election doorknocking in 2012, the lack of community centre and childrens services in the area was strongly raised.

And the idea of an “integrated, intergenerational” hub in Keysborough South was endorsed by the council in February 2014, he said.

“It has taken a long time but for the residents’ sake we have finally got there.”

Mr Kirwan said the “ground-breaking” design linked childrens services and other services with a single foyer.

This “avoided the downside of many community hubs like the Paddy O’Donoghue Centre which are effectively two buildings side by side”.

“Another leading aspect will be the large amount of space for informal use creating the largest community lounge in Melbourne which will also contain a library space.”

Cr Rhonda Garad said the hub would become the “heart and centre” of the area – a place to “meet, mingle, grow, learn, educate”.

She paid tribute to residents who continued to “advocate fervently” and “never gave up the fight”.

“Covid has set this back enormously but we have still battled on.”

Cr Tim Dark said there were a lot of adjustments to ensure the hub would be a popular “hang out”.

There was “just nothing” for people to go to, other than Parkmore and Keysborough South shopping centres.

“To finally get to a stage where this is going to be built is phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal.”

Croydon-based firm Melbcon has also recently been selected by Greater Dandenong Council to build the $9 million Ross Reserve Pavilion and $6.7 million NPAC gymnasium in Noble Park.