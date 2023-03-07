Change at the top

By Sahar Foladi

As of last December, the City of Greater Dandenong gained its first all-female leadership team of CEO, mayor and deputy mayor, all of whom come from diverse backgrounds.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday 8 May, the council’s chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said she believes women are gaining equality however some parts of society still don’t believe women to be equal.

“That is why International Women’s Day is an important day on the calendar, but we need to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of women every day.”

With the leaders of City of Greater Dandenong being women, not only are they leading a community but also setting an example for the wider community.

“By showing everyone that women are strong and competent leaders we can influence the attitudes of everyone, particularly the younger generation.

“Giving young women something to aspire to and showing young men that women are their equals.”

Five out of Greater Dandenong’s 11 councillors are women, which is near equal representation with men, Ms Weatherill says.

The council also reflects its diverse municipality with 60 per cent of female councillors from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities and 73 per cent of all councillors from CALD backgrounds.

Ms Weatherill said every leader has their own leadership style however, everyone needs to be on-board and work together to succeed.

“An equitable representation of men and women leaders is well recognised to achieve the optimal outcomes for workplaces. We need gender equality to succeed to be the best workplace possible.”

Overall, gender equality according to Ms Weatherill helps in every aspect of the workplace including workplace harmony, equal opportunities, time for children and families, productivity and business growth.

Sadly, it’s true to accept that gender diversity in our communities, workplaces and organisations is still work in progress.

“It will take generations to change the balance, but we see gains every day,” Ms Weatherill said.

Mayor Eden Foster says International Women’s Day is about the celebration of women and their strengths.

“It is also a time to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage others to call out discrimination and gender bias.

“The women on Council in Greater Dandenong all offer unique experiences, knowledge and expertise that are tremendously beneficial to our community.

“I’m so privileged to work alongside a group of talented and wonderful women on Council,” Cr Foster said.

