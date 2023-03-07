Rob makes a splash on Neil’s Cruise

By Sahar Foladi

A small family business in Dandenong was up against some serious big-corp competition in an annual Neil’s Cruise for the Kids fundraiser.

What started in 2018 has become a tradition for leading 3AW radio presenter and journalist Neil Mitchell.

Neil’s Cruise for the Kids this year will raise funds for electrosurgical units for the Royal Children’s Hospital with each business to raise a minimum $5000 to be allowed on the cruise.

As a regular 3AW listener, Rob Boyle from Rob’s British Butchers found out about this initiative and decided to join the good cause.

Now in his third year Mr Boyle said, “The weather was lovely in Melbourne. We did magnificent.”

The small business owner of 30 years in Dandenong finished off just $60 shy from hitting the $7,000, but says there’s still more money to go.

“We’ve got at least $1,500 minimum promised,” he said.

He loved the sail on the cruise so much he went on for round two.

“You meet people who’ve been doing it and every one of them said they had such a positive experience.”

His determination to compete led him to set the bar high for his business and since 2021, he has fundraised more than $30,000.

Rob’s British and Irish Butchery will be back next year with a stronger force.

“As long as we’re alive and well, we’ll be back next year there no doubt about it,” Mr Boyle said.