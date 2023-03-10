Girls charged over theft

Dandenong has witnessed the arrest of two young girls following a car theft.

Officers responded after a silver Toyota sedan was allegedly stolen in Melbourne CBD just before 11pm, Thursday 9 March.

The car was fitted with a GPS tracker and Air Wing picked up the Toyota on the Monash Freeway.

Ground units followed the sedan at a distance while Air Wing continued to follow overhead.

The stolen car pulled into a service station on Heatherton Road, Dandenong and Police attempted to intercept but the Toyota took off.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed further along Heatherton Road.

The offenders dumped the car in the middle of the road before fleeing on foot.

Officers took chase and two youths were arrested.

A 14-year-old Lalor girl was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and a 15-year-old Thomastown girl was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, unlicenced driving and possession of a drug of dependence.

Both were bailed to attend a children’s court at a later date.