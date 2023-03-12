Let’s clean up together

By Sahar Foladi

It was another sizzling hot day on Clean up Australia day as a group of volunteers scavenged through 26 parks of Noble Park for litter.

The group of 25 volunteers led by deputy mayor Lana Formoso and her family enjoyed the halal sausage sizzle at the end of their quest.

“It was really ridiculously hot but I’m really glad I did it and setting example for my kids and the community,” Cr Formoso said.

However, she was disappointed residents who lived next to the parks didn’t make efforts to help out on the day.

“I was surprised so many people live close to the park but no one bothered to help out.”

Eighteen tyres, two rugs, one carpet, eight bags of single use plastic items and heaps of disposable vapes and take-away wrappers were collected by the group.

“It’s interesting with tyres we can recycle it for running tracks. It’s not something people should be dumping in our parks for god sake.

“Vaping is another issue that I’m seeing in the school and across the state.

“They’re selling vapes to students in school uniforms. That’s massive problem. The environmental and health impact it creates is huge,” Cr Formoso said.

As a High School teacher, Cr Formoso said she would love to start work with local schools to educate new generations.

“I don’t think we’re reaching out to school as much as we could. I know a few schools that have good strategy and some that don’t even care at all.

“If the kids go home and teach their parents and siblings that’s when we will make the biggest amount of change. We need to have everyone on board especially the next generation kids.”

Cr Formoso’s son Luka was diagnosed with Leukaemia last year and participated in cleaning out all 26 parks with his family- oblivious to his sickness.

This year he managed to clean out eight parks and although very triggering for his mother, together with his brother they convinced her to take on the Clean-up Australia day initiative again.

Motivated to set an example Cr Formoso plans ahead for 2024 Clean-up day.

“It would’ve been better to have more volunteers than we can have it done quicker. So I’m going to promote that a lot better.”

Cr Formoso finished with 22,300 steps equivalent to 18km.

Supported by passionate community groups, 10 sites acorss Greater Dandenong saw a clwan up including, Barry J Powell Reserve, Police Paddocks Reserve, Dandenong Rotary Park, Dandenong Basketball Stadium surrounds, Greaves Reserve, Tirhatuan Park, Shepley Oval, Dandenong Creek and other neighbourhood parks and streets.

City of Greter Dandenong Mayor Eden Foster said, “Everyone wants to live in a clean and vibrant city.

“The many Clean Up Australia Day events that took place throughout Greater Dandenong brought our wonderful community together on Sunday 5 March, as we all strive to minimise litter.

“We must ensure we clean up after ourselves at all times, not just on Clean Up Australia Day each year, otherwise there is great risk to our open spaces and waterways.

“Council thanks everyone for their dedicated participation on the day.”

The Cambodian Association of Victoria Inc., SEWA Australia and Wurth Australia also dedicated time to clean up their local area in Greater Dandenong.

Approximately 130 bags of litter were collected during the day which equates to 800 kilograms.

The most common litter items found included plastic bags, bottles and cans.