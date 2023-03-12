Pound Road to open soon

Motorists can look forward to safer and smoother trips through Dandenong South with the new bridge over the Cranbourne rail line fast taking shape as the Pound Road West Upgrade nears completion.

The new bridge is approximately 125 metres long and, once complete, will remove the dead ends at Pound Road West and Remington Drive.

It will also provide a second connection between Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway, improving access to the freeway network and reducing travel times for businesses.

The bridge will feed into two lanes in each direction, with the Pound Road West Upgrade adding an extra lane each way between Abbotts Road and South Gippsland Highway. It will be bordered by new shared walking and cycling paths to improve access and safety for pedestrians and bike users.

By 2031, it’s expected more than 40,000 vehicles will use this new connection every day.

Meanwhile, the project team is well underway with final intersection upgrade works at Pound Road West.

Major Road Projects Victoria (MRPV) Program Director Marc Peterson said the new bridge will significantly improve the connection to Dandenong South by removing the dead ends at Pound Road West and Remington road, and thanked the community for working with them on this project.

“We thank locals for their patience as we undertake final works on the bridge and approach completion of the Pound Road West Upgrade in the coming months,” he said.

Pound Road West will remain closed at South Gippsland Highway until 18 March, as crews work from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday to complete these works and minimise disruptions to road users.

Detours for local traffic are in place via Abbotts Road and Remington Drive.

MRPV are also currently completing asphalting works along Remington Drive between Abbotts Road, Ventura Place and Pelson Court, with works being undertaken during weekend and weekday nights, and closures only until mid April.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained during trading hours.

The Pound Road West Upgrade is also being used to install new traffic signals at Ventura Place and at Hydrive Close, improve the existing Pound Road West intersection at South Gippsland Highway, build a new shared use walking and cycling paths and install safety barriers along the road.

People can keep up to date with planned traffic disruptions and detours at bigbuild.vic.gov.au