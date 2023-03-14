On the back-burner

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The proponent of a controversial waste-to-energy plant in Taylors Road, Dandenong South has pulled out, seemingly waiting for new regulations.

In a surprise move on 2 March, Equis Environmental Solutions withdrew its EPA development licence application for its South East Energy Recovery Facility (SEERF) which would burn 240,000 tonnes of rubbish a year.

It was less than two weeks since public submissions opened on the project.

An Equis spokesperson said it decided to withdraw “at this time” due to the “local regulatory framework for waste-to-energy facilities (being) still under development in Australia”.

“This technology is playing a critical role in energy transitions in developed countries seeking a solution to landfill.

“Equis is confident that this will occur in Australia in time too.”

The project is being opposed by Willow Lodge retirement village residents about 1 kilometre west of the site, as well as several Greater Dandenong councillors.

Willow Lodge Village Residents Association had written to Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny, arguing their health issues would be compounded by the emissions, truck traffic, 24/7 noise and hazards.

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad questioned whether Equis was holding off for more “watered-down” regulations.

“Something smells here. It’s extraordinary that they appear to have a problem with the EPA’s pollution standards.

“What are they bending here? What concessions do they want the Minister to make?”

Last year, a smaller-scale waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road, Dandenong South was approved under existing regulations.

It was granted a development licence permit from the EPA as well as a planning permit by VCAT.

Meanwhile, the State Government is working on a waste-to-energy licensing scheme to be issued and overseen by Recycling Victoria, starting this year.

It would “enable these projects to progress with certainty”, a Government spokesperson said.

“As Victoria shifts towards a circular economy, waste to energy facilities can play a role in diverting waste from landfill and creating valuable energy that can be used by industry or exported to the electricity grid.

“Significant investment is underway for several large-scale waste to energy projects in Victoria, to address waste that cannot be recycled from homes and businesses across the state.”

The licensing scheme would include a cap of 1 million tonnes of waste burnt a year across Victoria.

The Government claims the cap will ensure the state doesn’t burn more waste than required, while it increases avoidance, reuse and recycling of waste.

The SEERF was touted to annually burn 242,000 tonnes of mainly commercial and industrial waste otherwise headed for landfill.

According to Equis, the plant would emit an estimated 168,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, but it would lead to a net reduction in greenhouse gases by displacing fossil-fuel-derived electricity and landfill emissions.

Operating 24/7, the SEERF was claimed to generate 25 MWe in power a year, equivalent to powering 35,000 homes.

The flue gases were said to be treated with “advanced air pollution control systems” and comply with current EPA and European Commission emission standards.

Public consultation on the new cap licence regulations will be in coming months, according to the Government.