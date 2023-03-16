‘Suspicious’ car fires at Dandneong tow yard

Victoria Police are investigating a “suspicious” three-car fire at a private tow yard in Kirkham Road, Dandenong South.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called out about 5.18am on Thursday 16 March, finding three cars alight outside a police holding shed.

Police were required to force entry for FRV crews to access the property.

“The event escalated to an extra pumper, and a Community Warning was issued for smoke in the area,” an FRV spokesperson said.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said several cars were damaged, with some minor damage to a building. There were no injuries.

“Victoria Police has a contract with the business and some vehicles are stored there while investigations take place.

“Investigations are ongoing into the exact cause of the fire which is being treated as suspicious at this stage.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au