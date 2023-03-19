By Sahar Foladi

A Get Active Get Moving campaign coincides with Ride2School on 24 March encourages schools to use healthier and active source of transportation to and from school.

The campaign encourages students across the City of Greater Dandenong Primary Schools to walk ride or scoot to and from school.

There are 11 schools and 3,612 students registered to participate some of which are, Lyndale Greens PS, Dandenong West PS, Dandenong North PS, Wooranna Park PS, St Mary’s PS, Dandenong South PS, St Anthony’s PS, Keysborough Gardens PS, St Elizabeth’s PS, Dandenong PS and Dandenong South PS.

The competition amongst schools will reward the most active school or class to go in the run to win great prizes.

First five schools to register in the campaign will also win $100 Rebel Sports voucher.

An average a Melbourne family can save up to $80 per day by using walking or biking as an alternative.

Through minimising the use of a car, not only does it hold great health benefits for children to walk to school but it’s also environmentally and cost friendly.

Currently, transport sector is responsible for the 25 per cent of the global carbon dioxide emissions and only 45 per cent of Australian adults meet recommended physical activity guidelines.

This year Keysborough Secondary College students will be among over 350,000 students across the nation to ride, walk or scoot to and from school.

The school has fun activities planned for the day which includes, smoothie bike, slow race and more. with plans to step up their bike facilities.

Visit Get Active Get Moving in March | Greater Dandenong Council for more information on how to enter.