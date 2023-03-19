Tax office jobs in Dandenong

The Australian Taxation Office has announced job opportunities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples at its Dandenong office.

Under its Evergreen Program, 150 vacancies are available in 20 metro and regional areas across Australia, including Dandenong.

ATO Indigenous Champion and Assistant Commissioner Andrew Watson said the 12-month program would give participants the opportunity to kick-start their career in a range of fields.

“Our program opens up career pathways for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples who want to gain valuable work experience, build professional capabilities, and learn new skills in an inclusive and diverse environment,” said Mr Watson.

“New ATO employees in the Evergreen Program will have opportunities to work in a range of client service areas to help taxpayers meet their obligations or assist in essential digital work such as analysis and cyber security with the support of experienced managers and mentors.”

Mr Watson said successful participants will be armed with the experience to excel and an offer of a permanent position at the end of the program.

“Our program gives Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander employees a valuable toolkit of skills and experience they can use to further their careers.

“Upon successful completion of our program, participants will have attained a formal qualification and a promotion.

“We have some big opportunities for employees in our Evergreen program to contribute to our growth and innovation to help shape the future of Australia’s tax and super systems, and in turn, the future of Australia.”

Evergreen participant Ayla Howard said applying for the program was an investment into her career.

“Joining the Evergreen Program has been the best thing I could’ve done for my future,” Ayla said.

“I have gained an amazing support team and mentor, and a career development manager who genuinely believes in my abilities.

“This support has allowed me to blossom and reach goals that weren’t possible before I joined the ATO.”

Details: ato.gov.au/evergreen.