Permanent visas roll out

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After decade-long waits, the first of thousands of temporary visa holders have been granted permanent visas.

Refugee advocate Wicki Wickiramasingham said at least 20 Tamil refugees in the past week had been approved for permanent protection.

They were among the first since the Federal Government announced a permanent visa pathway for 19,000 Temporary Protection Visa (TPV) or Safe Haven Enterprise Visa (SHEV) holders in February.

Many thousands on temporary visas had been living in limbo in Melbourne’s South East for up to 15 years, Mr Wickiramasingham said.

“They are very, very happy,” Mr Wickiramasingham said of the first 20 approvals.

“We were expecting it would be processed at the end of the year. They can now for the first time invite their wives, their children and their families here.”

He estimated that of the 19,000, about 3000 were Tamil refugees.

Under the new visas, they will be allowed to live, work and study in Australia permanently.

They can access Centrelink and Medicare, travel internationally and sponsor eligible family to become permanent residents in Australia.

Mr Wickiramasingham said he’d continue to fight for 12,000 temporary visa holders not covered by the announcement.

Many had been appealing the decision “in the courts” for up to five years, he said.

In announcing the move, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said all people on TPVs and SHEVs were found to be refugees and were owed Australia’s protection.

“TPV and SHEV holders work, pay taxes, start businesses, employ Australians and build lives in our communities- often in rural and regional areas. Without permanent visas however, they’ve been unable to get a loan to buy a house, build their businesses or pursue further education.”

“It makes no sense – economically or socially – to keep them in limbo.”