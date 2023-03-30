Police target FPO compliance

A Cranbourne East home has been the site of an FPO compliance raid.

Police seized cannibis plants from the home.

Detectives from the Illicit Firearms Squad have descended on 17 addresses subject to Firearm Prohibition Orders (FPO) on 29 March, seizing a loaded shotgun, ammunition, explosives, various drugs and cash.

“Firearms related violence is one of the most significant issues we face, however the majority of what are seeing involves targeted attacks between criminals,” said Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan of the Illicit Firearms Squad.

“Victoria Police is tackling this issue from all sides – strong enforcement, targeted disruption, a focus on intelligence gathering and working with government to strengthen legislative powers.”

Targeting FPO holders, the activity forms part of an operation to disrupt and deter illicit firearms use across the state and also included police members from across all Crime Command units.

A 27-year-old Dandenong North woman was arrested after police located a loaded shotgun, ammunition and explosives at the address.

She is expected to be charged on summons.

Approximately 200grams of what appears to be methylamphetamine and a significant quantity of cash were seized from an address in Bonbeach.

A 43-year-old Melbourne man is expected to be charged on summons after a prohibited weapon was found at his address.

Others were found with illicit weapons across the state.

Firearm Prohibition Orders are a legislative provision that give police specific powers to proactively respond to, disrupt and prevent firearm-related crime in Victoria and keep the community safe.

Once issued, an FPO remains in effect for 10 years for adults and five years for children between 14 and 17 years of age.

During that time, the individual is prohibited from acquiring, possessing, carrying or using any firearm related item such as ammunition.

The charges relating to FPOs include up to 10 years imprisonment for acquiring, possessing, carrying or using a firearm or firearm related item.

“The implementation of the Illicit Firearms Squad in 2020, complemented by the creation of the VIPER Taskforce in 2022, has given an increased focus on illicit firearms related offending,” Inspector Ryan said.

“In 2021-22, Victoria Police seized a record 934 illicit firearms and there is no doubt that some of those seizures have prevented people being seriously injured or even killed.”

Since they were introduced in May 2018, Victoria Police has issued over 1800 FPOs across the state.