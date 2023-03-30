‘Vile’ threats cancel event

By Eleanor Wilson

A local workshop series teaching young adults drag queen skills and culture has been cancelled by the City of Casey, following “vile” backlash from “alt-right” and “self-proclaimed Christian” groups.

The Art of Drag workshops were due to be held at Bunjil Place for five weeks throughout April and May, where adolescents aged 12 to 25 could learn skills in drag hair, makeup, fashion and performance, created and hosted by professional drag kings and queens including Belial B’Zarr, Linh Uendo, Holly Pop, Lilium and Randy Roy.

But the event was cancelled over the weekend “in the interest of community safety”, City of Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson said.

“After careful consideration, consultation with our community partners including Victoria Police, and in the interests of community safety, we have decided to cancel the Art of Drag workshop series that was scheduled to be held at Bunjil Place in April and May,” he said.

While the council did not detail the events that caused a concern for community safety, the drag performers who were due to hosts said they experienced “a barrage of threats and violence from alt-right and self-proclaimed ‘Christian’ groups”.

It is alleged that threatening and harrassing phone calls, emails and physical intimidation, wherein a “queerphobic group forced their way into a council meeting, hurling homophobic and transphobic rhetoric at council members and security” were some of the behaviours committed by protest groups.

Mr Patterson said the decision to cancel the event “in no way legitimises or validates the actions or statements of individuals, activists or protest groups”.

“Casey is committed to promoting opportunities for engagement, advocacy, events, safe spaces, and partnerships that support our LGBTIQA+ community and doing so with a duty of care, especially where young people are involved.

“The carefully curated age-appropriate content was to provide a safe and inclusive space that young queer people and their parents had the choice of participating in, knowing it was specifically developed for those members of the community identifying as LGBTIQA+.”

A recent youth engagement program in Casey revealed that one of the top five challenges facing young people is around “identity”, Mr Patterson said.

“Programs such as the now cancelled Art of Drag workshops serve as a vital affirmation of self-worth to young people who may be coming to terms with their sexual orientation, sex or gender identity without necessarily getting the support they need from their peers or the broader community.

“Casey prides itself on being an inclusive organisation that aims to support people in our community irrespective of their age, ethnicity, cultural heritage, or gender identity.”

But the creators of the workshop series said the “incredibly disappointing outcome” reflects on state and federal governments “failing to protect Queer and Trans young people”.

“Those in power have a responsibility to protect our communities and provide structure and resources to local councils and prevent young people being exposed to an impacted by violent extremism,” they said.

“This includes robust/stricter safety protocols, no-tolerance policies for hate, and thorough community consultation during risk assessments.”

The alleged harassment confirms that there’s an increased need for workshops such as the Art of Drag, the group said.

Since the cancellation of The Art of Drag, many artists involved have experienced hate-speech in the form of derogatory comments, slurs and threats, the group said.

Co-creator Belial B’Zarr said The Art of Drag is the third drag event they have organised to be interrupted or cancelled due to backlash.

They said the drag community needs as many allies as possible right now.

“We’ve been battling this for months and months… we are physical at risk at this point and we need every single body writing emails, we are going down a very frightening pipeline right now and if something doesn’t change, one of us may get hurt, or worse,” they said.

The City of Casey is reimbursing all performers and resources costs involved with the workshops, and has refunded all ticket sales, it is understood.