YPARC refurb set to begin

A builder has been appointed to modernise the Youth Prevention and Recovery Care (YPARC) centre in Dandenong.

Mental Health Minister and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced on 31 March that Bowden Corporation would refurbish the YPARC centre.

The upgrades include the main lounge and living areas, kitchen and outdoor spaces, including barbecue areas and a sensory courtyard to promote communal living indoors and out as well as rest, recovery and family visits.

Designs were released in 2022 to create a “safe, home-like environment”.

Construction will start in coming weeks, with completion expected in 2024.

The YPARC will remain operational during the works.

Ms Williams also announced Bowden Corporation will modernise a YPARC in Frankston, and Alchemy Construct will upgrade a YPARC in Bendigo.

Five new 10-bed YPARCs will also be built in Ballarat, Greater Geelong, Greater Shepparton, Heidelberg and Traralgon.

“The recovery environment is so critical to mental healthcare,” Ms Williams said.

“We’re proud to be upgrading our YPARC facilities so young people feel safe, supported and at home while they are being cared for.”

The Royal Commission into Victoria’s mental health system recommended YPARC services providing around-the-clock clinical care for young people aged 16-25.

The early intervention care is an alternative to acute hospital admission, and takes pressure off hospital beds.