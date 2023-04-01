Footy Shorts: Look out for these locals at VFL level

**Before we put the cricket gear away, a quick shout-out to the DEVON MEADOWS All Star Girls cricket team and their proud-as-punch club president, Mick Floyd, who were recognised in Federal Parliament earlier in the month by Member for Holt, Cassandra Fernando. “I’m very pleased to share some incredibly good news from my electorate with my colleagues in this place,” Ms Fernando said on 9 March, after International Women’s Day. “Last night, the Devon Meadows Cricket Club All Star Girls team won the under-14s grand final. Though I could not be at the grand final due to the sitting, I think the next best thing to being there in person is to immerse their victory in our nation’s parliament. A massive congratulations to the team: Ella, Indianna, Shanyah, Alisha, Isabella, Ella, Jasmin, Addison, Hope, and club president Mick Floyd. I am sure I speak for everyone in Holt when I say we are all so proud of your achievement.” Who said sports and politics shouldn’t mix?

**There was drama at the Outer East Football Netball League’s season launch at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on Friday 17 March. As the table staff alternated the lamb ragu on and chicken cutlets for main course throughout the dining room, representatives from two clubs nearly came to blows over alleged unpaid parking fees at a final in previous years. Heated words were exchanged before the meals arrived which provided the necessary distraction. As the old saying goes, pappardelle before punches!

**BERWICK junior Miller Bergman has inked a two-year contract extension with North Melbourne. Bergman, who came through the DANDENONG STINGRAYS pathway, was drafted as a defender at the 2021 National Draft, making his AFL debut in round seven last year, a game where he suffered a season-ending injury. He has impressed with his work-rate since arriving at Arden St and has played a part in each of the Kangaroos’ 2023 AFL wins.

**Congratulations to TOORADIN-DALMORE’s James Trezise who made his debut for Richmond VFL on the weekend. Having plied his trade in the West Gippsland Football Netball competition in 2022, he showed enough to get noticed at the next level and worked his way into the Tiges lineup, collecting 13 disposals and five tackles in a comfortable win over Northern Bullants. Elsewhere, WANDIN have announced that former Collingwood wingman Caleb Poulter has joined the club for this season. He won’t be available too often for Nick Adam’s side, having signed to play for Footscray in the VFL, but he will be a handy addition when available.

Other local players listed at VFL clubs other than Casey who we’ll keep a close eye on this year: Cal Porter (OFFICER, Box Hill) Mitchell Sruk (ROWVILLE, Box Hill), Clay Tucker (ROWVILLE, Box Hill), Luke Nelson (NOBLE PARK, Coburg), Zac Greeves (ROWVILLE, Collingwood), Bailey Lambert (NOBLE PARK, Frankston), Josh Stern (NOBLE PARK, Frankston), Taine Barlow (ROWVILLE, Frankston), Trent Mynott (ROWVILLE, Frankston), Matt Johnson (BEACONSFIELD, Frankston), Mitch Szybkowski (BEACONSFIELD, Frankston), Pierce Roseby (ROWVILLE, Frankston), Blake O’Leary (NOBLE PARK, Frankston) Blake Simondson (BERWICK SPRINGS, North Melbourne), Peter Gentile (NARRE WARREN, Northern Bullants), Mitch Riordan (NOBLE PARK, Port Melbourne), James Trezise (TOORADIN-DALMORE, Richmond), Lewis Hill (TOORADIN-DALMORE, Richmond), Cam Dickie (DINGLEY, Sandringham), Jack Toner (NARRE WARREN, Williamstown), Mitch White (EMERALD, Casey), George Grey (CRANBOURNE, Casey).

**While round one kicks off for some competitions this week, with defending West Gippsland premiers TOORADIN-DALMORE hosting CORA LYNN, and BEACONSFIELD heading to MITCHAM for round one of Eastern FNL Division 1, there’s still a number of practice games taking place in the local area for footy and netball fans to feast their eyes on. GEMBROOK-COCKATOO renew their rivalry with EMERALD under lights at Gembrook Reserve. OFFICER host KOOWEERUP at Starling Road. HALLAM head to BUNYIP to tackle the Bulldogs. SEVILLE welcome DOVETON. ROWVILLE will battle ST KEVINS OLD BOYS at Seebeck Oval. NOBLE PARK have a date with OLD HAILEYBURY. For more information on each fixture, head to the club’s social media pages.