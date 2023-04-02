Council amends code of conduct

By Eleanor Wilson

The City of Casey has made a series of changes to its councillor code of conduct, incorporating protocol for councillors in relation to land use planning.

It follows investigations into allegations of serious corrupt conduct in relation to planning and property development decisions at the City of Casey council.

IBAC held public hearings during 2019 and 2020 as part of Operation Sandon. The findings from the final report of the investigation is yet to be tabled in parliament.

The councillor code of conduct outlines core legislative and governance responsibilities of elected councillors and is “reviewed from time to time as operational or legislative requirement changes”.

In a council meeting on Tuesday 21 March, City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said the updated code will be “of pivotal importance to future elected representatives”.

“[This is] a very important and vital document that will be essential for the future good behaviour and conduct of [administrators] and councillors into the future,” Ms Duff said.

Among the amendments are updates to specific conduct obligations between councillors and planning and property development stakeholders.

This includes the obligation for councillors to “not compromise themselves by having meetings, phone calls or other correspondence with parties without council officers or other parties being present”.

Where communication does occur, a record of the discussion is required, the updated code stated.

City of Casey administrator Miguel Belmar said the changes will ensure land use planning and the interaction between councillors and developers “forms an integral part of the code”.

“This is an important document that looks to the future looks to creating an organisation that is well-governed [and] well managed, in which people get along and in which, at all times, both ourselves as administrators and future councillors understand their roles and responsibilities when interacting with developers and other organisations which are seeking to undertake development within the City of Casey.”

Administrator Cameron Boardman concurred the amendments represent “a way of moving forward” for the council.

“To separate the issue around engagements and interactions with developers and landowners is critical, we are very familiar with conduct allegations, at this stage, that have unfortunately been the hallmark of past councillors within Casey,” Mr Boardman said.

“But ensuring, again, that there is clarity, there are strict integrity controls and that there are ways of ensuring better decision making and transparency with all decision making now and into the future is undoubtedly the most productive and best practice way of dealing with such matters.”