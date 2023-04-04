Operation Nexus targets Easter holiday hotspots

Victoria Police is warning motorists to take extra care on the roads this Easter with three fatal collisions already recorded in first three days of April.

Operation Nexus, launching at midnight on Thursday, will see police ramp up enforcement across the state in an effort to reduce road trauma.

It follows a shocking start to the year which saw 37 lives lost on Victorian roads in January, one of the worst months in recent years.

So far this year there have been 87 lives lost statewide, up 33 per cent on last year. The three fatal collisions this month were in Beaconsfield, Chirnside Park and South Geelong.

Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Glenn Weir warned that Easter is a high-risk period on our roads.

“There have been 11 lives lost on Victorian roads over the last five Easter periods – that’s 11 lives tragically cut short, instead of enjoying Easter with their families, friends and loved ones,” he said.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to drive down road trauma this Easter – Operation Nexus will see our members highly visible and enforcing across the state.

Police are preparing for widespread travel across the state and will be targeting areas deemed high risk.

Major arterials and roads leading to regional Victoria and holiday hotspots will be a particular focus following a spike in deaths, Asst Comm Weir said.

Deaths on rural roads make up 60 per cent of this year’s overall fatalities.

Police issued more than 8000 infringements over a five-day Easter operation last year and will again be on the lookout for speeding as well as distracted and impaired drivers.

Motorists are encouraged to use VICSES Driver Reviver sites across the state to manage fatigue on longer trips.

Operation Nexus commences at 12:01am Thursday 6 April and will conclude at 23:59pm on Monday 10 April 2023.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.