Nuwan re-signs with Dandy West

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Former Sri Lankan international Nuwan Kulasekara has re-signed with Dandenong West for a further two seasons.

The Bulls announced the news at their club presentation night on Saturday.

Kulasekara, who has played 21 tests and 242 white-ball internationals, tore Turf 3 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association apart this season on the Bulls’ charge to the premiership.

He picked up 35 wickets and smashed 617 runs as a middle-order goer, including a haul of 2/25 and 88 not out in the grand final.

Kulasekara was also lauded several times by captain Anthony Brannan throughout the season for the guidance he provided to younger squad members.

Opening batter Dylan Diacono, finisher Bailey Howarth and quickie Noman Khan are among the players who Kulasekara worked with, and his extra time at the club will no doubt allow them to develop further.

The retention of Kulasekara means Dandy West will again have two former Sri Lankan internationals leading the bowling attack next season.

Spinner Malinga Bandara, who has represented his country 43 times arrived ahead of 2022-23 on a two-season contract.

Bandara collected 18 wickets and was also a handy lower-order batter.

The club is optimistic that by the time Kulasekara’s new contract expires, it will be pushing to play Turf 1 cricket.

The Bulls will be expected to compete straight away in Turf 2 given they still have the former internationals to complement the youth and composure of Brannan and Shaun Weir.