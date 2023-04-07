Fire Danger Period set to end in South East

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) is set to end for most of the South East suburbs.

Cardinia Shire Council, City of Casey and Greater Dandenong Council are among areas that will be out of their Fire Danger Period as of 10 April.

While restrictions are lifting in these areas, CFA still expects residents to stay alert and prepared as the grassfire risk remains across the state in the coming months.

CFA Deputy Chief Officer South East Region Trevor Owen said although we have had three relatively wet bushfire seasons, the community must not get complacent.

“We’re urging everyone to stay safe, whether you’re living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas,” he said.

“Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk.”

The end of the FDP will be an opportunity for some landowners to burn-off again, however it’s important that residents check that local conditions are safe before undertaking these activities.

“We expect the next bushfire season to be more significant. So, our community now have the opportunity to reduce the risk on their property and prepare for the next season,” Mr Owen said.

“You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations.

“Registering your burn-off ensures that if smoke or fire is reported, the incident is cross-checked with our register, which prevents firefighters from unnecessarily responding.

“When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire.”

Landowners can register their burn-off online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au or call 1800 668 511.

If possible, landowners should also notify their neighbours and others nearby who may be sensitive to smoke so they can take necessary precautions.

Tips for looking after your health when there is smoke can be found on EPA’s website.