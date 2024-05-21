Endeavour Hills’ first dog park wins funding

A proposed first-ever dog park for Endeavour Hills has been allocated $480,000 from the State Government.

The funding will be used by Casey Council towards designing and building the dog park at Essex Park Drive Reserve.

Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff welcomed the State investment in more open spaces for families and pets to play and exercise.

“I cannot wait to see the benefits this new facility will bring pet owners in Endeavour Hills,” Ms Duff said.

“Council is committed to providing high quality dog friendly spaces across the municipality and acknowledges the important role they play in providing a safe space for both animals and owners to use.”

In a community consultation vote this year, residents preferred Essex Park Drive Reserve over alternatives Clifton Way Reserve and Haverstock Hill Close Reserve.

The most popular design elements were adequate fencing, a bin and dog bag dispenser, a drinking fountain and seating.

The design of the dog park will be publicly released in early 2025.

The funding was part of the State Government’s New and Upgraded Dog Parks Program.