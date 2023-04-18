Funeral parlour approved

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed funeral parlour in Springvale was been given the all-clear by the state’s planning tribunal despite misgivings about parking access via a narrow lane.

Allison Monkhouse Funeral Directors is seeking to upgrade their offices and coffin showrooms at 191-195 Springvale Road to temporarily store bodies in a cool room and conduct viewings.

A maximum of 10 attendees and four staff would be permitted for viewings.

Greater Dandenong Council had rejected the proposal due to the parking plan. The 10 parking spots were accessed by travelling 100 metres along a single-width rear laneway.

Two of the proposed parking spaces were within the laneway, which would “prejudice the ability to widen the laneway”, the council submitted.

On 6 April, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Peter Gaschk overruled the council.

He agreed the parking layout created “some concerns regarding safe and efficient access“.

“I accept that the 3.0 metre width (in parts) of the laneway would create access challenges to the parking area.

“Some sections of the laneway do not currently enable opportunity for passing vehicles.”

But a detailed traffic analysis persuaded Mr Gaschk that traffic volumes in the lane were low.

He accepted the applicants’ revised parking layout, including four on-site parking spaces and a disability access space undercover.

Mr Gaschk deleted the proposed tandem parking spaces within the rear laneway.

“This will enable additional passing space for vehicles using the rear laneway, to enable efficient and safe access to the subject parking proposed within the premises.”

He noted the parking available in front of the shop on Springvale Road, and was satisfied the proposed layout “exceeds” the statutory parking rate.

Mr Gaschk noted the council didn’t find the funeral parlour use was inappropriate for the area.