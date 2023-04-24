Stolen cab crashes into home

A Noble Park man has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen taxi into a house.

Emergency services were called to the home on the corner of Athol and Corrigan roads, Noble Park about 2.45am on Monday 24 April.

The driver allegedly ran from the scene prior to police arrival.

Police ground units, with the Dog Squad, patrolled the area and found a 21-year-old man “out of breath” near the corner of Corrigan and Cheltenham roads.

He was arrested and taken in for questioning, as police continue to investigate.

The home’s two occupants were not injured.

Police say the taxi is believed to be stolen.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au