Cab crash driver charged

An 18-year-old man has been charged after an allegedly stolen taxi crashed into a house in Noble Park.

Emergency services were called to reports a car crashed into a home on the corner of Athol Road and Corrigan Road, Noble Park about 2.45am.

Two occupants inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured.

Investigators were told the driver ditched the taxi and took off on foot prior to police arrival.

Ground units, with assistance from the Dog Squad, patrolled the area.

A short time later Dandenong police located a male, who appeared to be out of breath, near the intersection of Corrigan Road and Cheltenham Road.

The 18-year-old Noble Park man was arrested and charged with several offences including theft of motor vehicle, reckless conduct endangering life, drive manner dangerous and unlicensed driving.

He has been bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.

Investigations in relation to the incident remain ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au