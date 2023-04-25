Anzac Day crowds fill Bunjil Place

By Eleanor Wilson

The brisk autumn air wasn’t the only thing to unite an overwhelming crowd of locals at Bunjil Place on Tuesday 25 April, as thousands gathered to commemorate the sacrifices of Australia’s war veterans.

A cross section of the oldest and youngest Casey residents piled onto the grass at the civic hub in Narre Warren to remember loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

A prayer from Revd Elwyn Sparks marked the beginning of the dawn service, which was followed by a hymn performed by Lysterfield Lake College students.

Berwick RSL president Pam Phillips gave a heartfelt address, paying homage to the ANZACs and service personnel who have served and continue to serve in conflicts across the globe.

This year’s service also marked the 50th anniversary to the end of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War, she explained.

Joining Mrs Phillips in the wreath laying ceremony was Berwick MP Brad Battin, Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson, City of Casey administrators Noelene Duff, Cameron Boardman and Miguel Belmar, Narre Warren North Fire Brigade and several local community groups and schools.

Birds chirped throughout the reading of The Ode and the playing of The Last Post, before the crowd reflected during a minute’s silence.

The playing of Reveille and the New Zealand and Australian National anthems brought the proceedings to a close, as crowds dispersed into the dawn.

Clyde North’s Justin Dumbleton attends the dawn service every year to give his thanks to service personnel who have served in conflict.

“My uncle served in Papua New Guinea in World War II and my great uncle, he unfortunately perished in the HMAS Sydney,” he said.

“It’s the least we can do, coming down here to say thanks and pay our respects to all the service personnel, past present and future, unfortunately, because there is still conflict going around.”

Brett and Verity Connell brought their three young children to the service, after their eldest began learning about Anzac Day at school.

“Our eldest has just started primary school and she has been learning about it at school and began to show an interest, so we thought we would come down to show them what it means,” Mr Connell said.

“It’s more about the children. I’ve explained to them that, even our parents haven’t had to experience the World Wars, so we come to pay our respects to the people who sacrificed their lives so that we can have freedom.”

Berwick’s Chantal Stuttard attended the service with her two children, proudly displaying a chest of medals.

“Both of my grandfathers fought in World War II, one in the Army and one in the Navy, so we’ve always done a dawn service or a march or something,” she said.