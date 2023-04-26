Business burglaries probed

A man and a woman have been charged as police continue to investigate a spate of commercial burglaries in the South East, including Keysborough.

The 34-year-old Seaford man and 28-year-old Frankston woman were charged over break-ins at 22 businesses in Mt Martha, Mornington, Mt Eliza, Tyabb, Hastings and Pearcedale between 17-20 April.

Police detectives are probing a further 19 commercial burglaries in Keysborough, Mornington and Frankston between 13 March and 6 April.

They believe the burglaries are linked.

The man and woman were charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage, theft of motor vehicle, possessing drug of dependence, handling stolen goods, possessing controlled weapon and committing indictable offences whilst on bail.

The man was remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 3 May.

The woman was remanded to appear at court at a later date.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au