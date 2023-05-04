Kicking goals for women’s rugby in Endeavour Hills

A dream run for the Endeavour Hills Rugby Union Football Club women’s team has resulted in another honour, with first-time women’s coach Presley Naea being named as a finalist in the 2022 Victorian Sport Awards.

The team took out the Lindroth Cup premiership last August with a 26 to 20 win against the Northern Panthers.

Playing a crucial role in rebuilding the Endeavour Hills Rugby Women’s Team after a long absence from the Lindroth Cup, Naea was appointed as the position of rugby director at Endeavour Hills and assists in developing youth girls teams at Frog Hollow Reserve.

With participants from 18 years and older, Naea said last year’s season was the first time he had coached women.

“It’s a whole different ball game,” he said.

“They need to have fun to enjoy the game.

“They do take in information a lot quicker.”

Naea said the success of the team was surprising.

“It was a very good experience,” he said.

“We won 10 games out of 14.

“We didn’t really think we’d have the opportunity to make the finals.”

Naea said he was “very grateful” for the honour of being named as a finalist.

Vicsport chair Richie Hinton said they had received a record number of nominations this year of a high calibre.

“Vicsport is delighted to recognise and celebrate the wonderful achievements of the sport and recreation community in Victoria during 2022,” he said.

“My thanks to the esteemed panel of judges who have the challenging but rewarding task of deciding finalists and winners and I look forward to honouring those recipients at the 2022 Victorian Sport Awards in June.”

Community Sport Minister Ros Spence said she congratulated all the finalists ahead of the award.

“It’s fantastic to see this latest group of outstanding Victorians nominated by their communities for going above and beyond at all levels of sport,” she said.

The Victorian Sport Awards are being held at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday, June 7.

Details: vicsport.com.au/events/view/1469