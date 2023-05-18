Avril forges ahead in Engineering faculty

By Sahar Foladi

Chisholm Institute has appointed its first female Educational manager in the traditionally male-dominated engineering faculty.

Avril Switalla joined Chisholm as a teacher in 2019 and by 2022 she was promoted to her new role.

She said she’s excited to be the first female in her role.

“I’m really proud to be supporting manufacturing in the South East of course supporting women in trade as well.

“I think there’s certainly a wonderful future in the manufacturing especially in the South East.”

Ms Switalla was way ahead of her time as a ‘hands-on’ child growing up.

“In high school I was interested in science and technology and any subjects I could use my hands with.

“I remember making a go cart back in Year 10, welding it together and working in a team for an engineering project. And from then I was hooked,” she said.

She went on to complete her Bachelor degree in Engineering in 2004 and is now busy supporting upcoming engineers as the demand only rises.

“There’s certainly increasing demand for skilled workers in manufacturing.

“Here in Chisholm we’re definitely committed to supporting women in trade through providing support and resources they need to succeed in the industry which is traditionally dominated by men.”

Ms Switalla said as more females enter the field, there’s also been drastic change in classrooms.

“We’re certainly seeing an increase in the amount of females enrolling in our programs.

“Even in our secondary schools offerings this year alone there’s been a large increase in the number of females enrolled in our Certificate II programs as part of their VET. The introduction of STEM has helped drive the numbers.”

Chisholm has 800 students across all Engineering courses and programs.

Chisholm is currently working in collaboration with Jobs Victoria to allow job seekers, middle-aged women and those with CALD backgrounds to earn as they learn about engineering.

“I would certainly encourage women to take part in the project if interested in welding as machine operator or fabrication.

“It’s a fabulous way to get your foot in the door into manufacturing.”

The aim of the project is to recruit 100 job seekers from priority cohorts into employment in the manufacturing sector.

The Jobs Victoria Engineering Project will run until April 2024, with the vast majority of recruitment to be done in 2023.