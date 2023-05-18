Eight teens piled into stolen car

Eight teenagers piled into an allegedly stolen car have been pursued by police in Endeavour Hills, Doveton and Hallam.

Police in an unmarked vehicle spotted the Honda Jazz sedan on Scotsburn Way in Endeavour Hills about 3.15am on Thursday 18 May. A check found the car to be reported stolen.

Marked and unmarked police vehicles and the Air Wing were involved in the chase to Power Road, Doveton and Frawley Road, Hallam.

Two of the car’s tyres were deflated by police stop sticks in Frawley Road, but the vehicle drove on into Saffron Road.

One of the teens fled into a field and jumped a fence until they were arrested by the Dog Squad.

Seven other teens were arrested near the Jazz.

Two males and six females between the ages of 14-18 are being questioned by police.