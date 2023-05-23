Driver charged over alleged hitrun in Noble Park

A 64-year-old man has been charged over an alleged hit-run in Noble Park on Saturday night.

The Dandenong North man was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to render assistance.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 May.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say the charges relate to a 34-year-old Springvale woman being struck by a vehicle while crossing Heatherton Road, near Avon Street, about 7pm on 20 May.

Police allege the driver did not stop at the scene.

The woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au