Cranbourne well represented in interleague squads

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Five Cranbourne senior players have been selected in the Southern Football Netball League interleague squad set to play a one-off match against Riddell District Football Netball League on 11 May at RSEA Park.

Star defender Brandon Osborne, midfield duo Zak Roscoe and Jarryd Barker, ruck Mick Boland and the fit Nick Darbyshire all made the 41-man squad.

Osborne has long been an esteemed name in local footy circles, sutting down some of the competition’s best forwards, including Tom Bellchambers on the weekend.

His ability to give up significant height and size and still outbody his direct opponent will make him hard to overlook at selection.

Roscoe came second in the league best and fairest in 2023, with his fitness and power crucial in Cranbourne’s grand final run, while Barker complemented him sublimely.

Boland has long been underrated but has had a strong start to 2024 and is well-regarded at Livingston Reserve, while many of Darbyshire’s best games have come at RSEA Park as he performs strongly on the big grounds and big stage.

Teenagers Ky Williams and Brad Frater have both been selected in the under-19s interleague squads.

Williams played in last year’s senior finals series for Cranbourne as a 17-year-old and will be a key member of Cranbourne’s next generation of midfielders.

Frater overcame an injury setback in 2023 to play against Cheltenham in the seniors in round 1.

Narre South pair Josh Davis and Lochie Wrigley are also in the under-19s squad, Endeavour Hills quintet Alesha White, Alyssa Weston, Ashleigh Russell and Harmony Thomas all made the women’s side, alongside Hallam’s Amy Riordan and Jessie-Lee Kirkpatrick.