State Budget extracts for Dandenong

By Sahar Foladi

A majority of the announcements in the State Budget were 2022 election promises such as, building or upgrading schools and hospitals and expanding free Tafe courses.

Here’s a list of what the State Budget has in store for residents in the City of Greater Dandenong.

Healthcare

The State Government has allocated $320 million to redevelop and refurbish hospitals across Victoria, this includes re-development of the Dandenong Hospital.

Dandenong residents will be happy to know Dandenong Hospital will have an expanded emergency department, new intensive care unit and an outpatient clinic to cater for the community.

Keysborough CFA is on the road to plan future upgrades as part of the $34.2 million funding.

Schools

A $266 million funding is set for capital upgrades for 43 schools across Victoria including Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

Hallam Secondary College, Cranbourne East Secondary College and Cranbourne Park Primary School are also on the list from the neighbouring municipality.

Colman Education Foundation will also be supported with $80,000 funding for Our Place in Doveton.

In addition, there’s $84 million to build six new tech schools, one in Dandenong and Frankston.

Jobs

While some jobs are slashed, others are created.

A $17 million is set to revitalise cultural hubs in key locations across the state including the Dandenong Hub to boost local jobs.

Furthermore, to support small business traders in the hub 500 scholarships will be granted to train staff.

Mental Health

In response to the Royal Commission into mental health, a Mental Health Capital fund has become part of the budget to establish investments in mental health infrastructure and upgrades.

The MHCF is allocated $141 million which also includes upgrades to mental health centres in Dandenong and Frankston while there will be five new youth treatment facilities in other parts of the state.

Freebies

The State Government will provide $1.4 billion in its free kinder program which families can take advantage of.

The purpose of this program is also to give parents, especially mums, a choice to return to work.

A further $1.1 billion investment in early childhood including the Best Start, Best Life program and Three-Year-Old Kinder.

Free Tafe is being expanded to make it even more accessible, with $186 million funding to expand the eligibility criteria for subsidised training courses and Free TAFE.

The $250 Power Saving Bonus will continue to support families, now in its fourth round for families to apply for.

City of Greater Dandenong along with Casey will see installations of batteries to help store power for communities as part of the $42 million investment.

There will be 100 neighbourhood batteries installed across Victoria.

Greater Dandenong Community organisations

To support the multicultural centres, vital projects for organisations and the Greater Dandenong Council, multiple organisations have been granted funding to continue their works into the communities.

The Tamil Festival and Tet Vietnamese Festival will receive $400,000 each per annum for 2023 -26 to enrich the community with their annual festivals.

South East Melbourne Vietnamese Associations Council will receive one off $80,000.

Victoria Tamil Association based in Dandenong will receive $750,000 funding towards their community centre and car park upgrade.

Vital projects like Viv’c Place and Le Mana Pasifika will receive continued funding to support their works in the community.

Le Mana Pasifika will receive $1.53 million to continue supporting over 2,000 young Pasifika people per year to stay engaged in education and their communities.

They’re based all over Victoria including Dandenong and Narre Warren.

Furthermore, besides organisations such as the Turkish Centenary, Serbian Centre in Keysborough and The Ukrainian Association, mosques are also supported.

Victoria’s Open Mosque Day will receive $100,000 per annum for 2023 -26.

The program saw a great success this year with some City of Greater Dandenong councillors who also took and visited their local mosques.

Omar-Farooq Mosque in Doveton will receive funding of $50,000 towards community facility upgrades.

Six community support groups will be supported as part of an overall budget package worth $14.61 million.

South Sudanese, Somali and Afghan young people and their families will be supported through this to tackle youth disengagement and its consequences in Greater Dandenong.

Indian Community Infrastructure Fund is an open community infrastructure fund part of an overall budget package worth $50 million.

Council’s vital project the $2 million Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation will continue to be supported in 2023/24.