Greyhound protest plan

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Protesters are set to target Sandown Greyhound Racing Club’s premier $270,500 event on 26 May.

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds spokesperson Joanne Lee said the group will call for an end to the “greyhound industry” during the Group 1 Sandown Cup.

It claims 13 greyhounds have died on Victorian tracks in 2023, following 77 deaths and 3000-plus injuries last year.

“The primary reason for dogs being killed is due to broken legs, which are treatable,” Ms Lee said.

“In most cases, injuries are not fatal if treated well, yet most dogs are destroyed.

“These dogs are nothing more than a commodity to the industry.’’

Noting the track was in Premier Daniel Andrews’s electorate, Ms Lee said $17 million of taxpayer money was “poured into an industry that a significant portion of society finds unethical, outdated and barbaric”.

“The only real way to end the suffering of greyhounds is to shut down the industry.”

The protest is expected before the first race on the card at 5.30pm.

Greyhound Racing Victoria was contacted for comment.