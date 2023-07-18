Cheers for tree protection

By Sahar Foladi

The much-debated tree protection law has passed in front of cheering supporters at a Greater Dandenong Council council meeting.

It means locals will require a permit to remove a tree with a stem diameter equal or greater than 40cm measured 1.4m above ground level on private property.

After consultation, the permit application fee was reduced from $120 to $75.

On Monday 10 July, the public gallery constantly clapped and cheered on councillors arguing for the policy.

Greater Dandenong Environment Group president Isabelle Nash, found herself with tears as they celebrated the happy news.

“The group were pleased that Councillors had taken notice of residents’ concerns about climate change, and stopping the decline in canopy cover is essential to tackling that.”

While the group believe the policy is not a strict one compared to neighbouring councils such as Frankston, it’s been built upon in comparison to the initial policy.

“The success of the law will depend on the effectiveness and resourcing of its implementation which is what the group will now focus on, including pushing for a new canopy cover audit so the Council has an effective baseline to measure against.”

According to the council, this proposed local law is needed to boost the municipality’s declining tree canopy.

Council’s last audit in 2021 shows only 9 per cent canopy cover in the municipality but Ms Nash says that number was likely to be now even less.

Councillor Rhonda Garad said passing the policy is one of her proudest moments.

“Saving as many trees as possible is crucial for protecting our health. Each tree should be seen as essential in this regard.

“For the future of the Council and generations to come, this law signifies a potential future. The next generation will bear the brunt of climate disruption, and it is our responsibility to take action now to protect them.”

Despite 63 per cent of online survey respondents supporting the policy, Cr Bob Milkovic strongly opposed the “wrongful local law.”

“Are we in North Korea or Australia? These are private properties. These are people who’ve planted the trees themselves and nurtured it.”

Mr Milkovic made the reference to a photo of Dandenong in 1973 to demonstrate that the trees were planted by residents who will now be forced to bear arborist and permit fee costs.

“Yet another cost to the people who’ve bought this land and turned the moonscape into beautiful suburbs.

“Residents who’ve actually done something about this are not happy about this.”

According to the policy, residents are exempt from the local law if they can prove the tree poses an immediate risk to people or property as assessed by a minimum level five qualified arborist.

Further to the costs, pruning of protected trees must be carried out by a minimum level three arborist.

On a quick Google search, arborist report costs can be anywhere between $300 and $1000.

While tree pruning costs are dependent on the tree, Go Tree Quotes 2023 gives an average estimate of $430 – $225 being the lowest and $1,200 the highest.

“Whenever you mandate something of a certain profession, that creates demand and the price goes up. For people who want this policy passed I suggest you move to a communist country,” Cr Milkovic said.

Councillor Tim Dark also opposed the local law calling it nothing more than a “money grab.”

Council director of city planning, design and amenity, Jody Bosman said “One of the reason we reduced the application fee was to help offset the cost the applicant bears to the arborist. Bearing that in mind the application fee was reduced.”

Councillor Sean O’Reilly said the matter of protecting trees had to be given priority.

“I certainly concur with Cr Milkovic that it produces hassle or friction but that’s exactly the point.

“I think the protection of trees is too important and on balance, the tree permits will provide prevention of hasty decisions to chop down trees.”

Council’s endorsement of the new tree protection local law was a great outcome in response to extensive community consultation throughout our municipality.

Mayor, Eden Foster said communities that understand the benefits of trees are more likely to retain existing tree.

“The tree protection on private land local law will work alongside the wider program of the Urban Forest Strategy 2021-28 where the key initiative is community engagement and enhancing educational awareness.

“The tree protection local law will primarily seek to protect significant trees on private land, as they are the trees that provide most benefit from an environmental, aesthetic, social, health and financial perspective to our community.”