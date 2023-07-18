Wellsprings runners dig deep

Members of a Dandenong-based charity made huge strides at the Run Melbourne fundraiser on Sunday 16 July.

Wellsprings for Women runners Robyn, Samar, Rowena, Sophea, Aimee, and Fatima raised $5509.

“They smashed it and raised over and above our target,” Wellsprings chief executive Dalal Smiley said.

“Very proud of our runners as they really devoted time to training before the event, promoting the fundraiser, harassing friends, family and colleagues to donate.

“Our heartfelt thank yous go to them for their generous spirit and commitment to Wellsprings mission.”

In terms of funds raised, Wellsprings ranked 31 out of 270 charities taking part in Run Melbourne.

The donations will go towards Wellsprings’ family violence case management program, which assists women impacted by family violence.

In total, 20,000 runners and 12,000 donors helped to raise more than $850,000 for charities.

Details: https://runmelbourne23.grassrootz.com/wellsprings-for-women