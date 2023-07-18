Local upgrades on the waiting list

Emily Chapman Laing

Doveton locals have questioned when they can expect the Doveton Pool in the Park Master Plan to be implemented and when the upgrades to the pool facility will be complete.

“What happened to the $23 million grant, whats happening with the upgrades to it,“ resident Amy Bath said.

“Its something the community really utilises and loves and something the council hasn’t taken appropriate care and action with.“

The Master Plan provides direction for future infrastructure works for the Doveton Pool in the Park site, with the project expected to cost $21.4 million.

The draft concept plan for the site showed an adventure play area, a water play area, an educational garden, active play zones and a barbecue area.

The draft was presented for endorsement to the council on 16 August 2022.

The council agreed to adopt the plan, but no major moves towards putting the plan in place have been made in the 11 months since the adoption.

“Imagine if it could be updated to a sheltered or indoor pool, with gym facilities in the empty halls,“ Ms Bath said.

“Even a decent cafe in there that was open more often would do great.“

Between Public Open Space reserves and Capital Works funding, the council determined they would be able to provide $11.4 million of the monetary support for the project, according to the Adopted Doveton Pool in the Park document.

The City of Casey resolved that 50 per cent of the funding must be secured from State and Federal Governments, at an estimated $5 million contribution from each level.

City of Casey Chief Executive Officer Glenn Patterson said the redevelopment of Doveton Pool in the Park is one of the City’s “key priorities“.

“Council has been seeking funding support from both the State and Federal governments for this project since the Master Plan was adopted,“ he said.

“The Doveton Pool in the Park redevelopment was included in our pre-budget submission to the Federal Government and has been shared as a priority project with both State and Federal MPs.

“Since adoption, designs have progressed, however Council is still not in a position to fund the entire project.“

Mr Patterson said the council will only be able to deliver the entire project if both the State and Federal governments commit to 50 per cent of the project cost.

“Council will continue to advocate for this project, which we know is very important to our community,“ he said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts said a new program may provide a solution.

“The Government has established a new, $200 million Thriving Suburbs Program to deliver investment in locally driven infrastructure and community projects, enhancing liveability and prosperity in urban and suburban communities,“ a spokesperson said.

“We encourage potential applicants such as the City of Casey to review their eligibility and consider applying once these details become available.“

Bruce MP Julian Hill said he likewise has encouraged the council to apply for the Thriving Suburbs Program.

“I’m working closely with Casey Council and community advocates to give us the best chance of securing Federal funding for the Doveton Pool in the Park project,“ he said.

“Council has been encouraged to apply to the Albanese Labor Government‘s new Thriving Suburbs program funded in the May Federal Budget.

“Ultimately whether Federal funding is secured will depend on the strength of the application later this year and competition from other projects nationally.“

Local Government Minister Kristy McBain recently visited Casey and was briefed by the council and Mr Hill on Casey’s priority projects, including the pool.

Mr Hill says it’s up to the council to present a strong application to the government in order to secure the funding.

“The Liberal Party rorted billions of taxpayers’ dollars in grants, and Labor is not and will not govern in this corrupt way,“ he said.

“Projects will need to stack up and competition in this merit-based grants program will be fierce right across Australia, but everyone understands this and is working positively together.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has been in discussion with the council “for some time“ about the project.

A spokesperson from her office said the next steps were for council to undertake the detailed design work and plans to confirm the overall cost of the project, which they are yet to present to the MP.

When they complete this work and confirm the costings, it is expected Gabrielle will advocate to the Treasurer for a budget allocation in future Victorian budget cycles.