Three men arrested, vehicles seized following alleged hoon driving

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into alleged hoon driving in the state’s south east last month.

A 28-year-old from Berwick, a 20-year-old from Hallam and an 18-year-old from Hallam, were arrested by investigators from the Dandenong Achilles Taskforce.

Dandenong Achilles Taskforce Sergeant Paul Holtzinger said this behaviour not only puts drivers and passengers at risk, it also endangers the lives of spectators, as well as innocent pedestrians and other road users.

“We are seeing less hoon events in our area, and that’s due to the hard work of police cracking down on illegal and dangerous manners of driving on our streets,” he said.

Warrants were executed at homes in Berwick, Pakenham and Hallam, as well an industrial premises in Pakenham.

Two vehicles – a silver coloured 1995 Holden station wagon and a white 1997 Holden sedan – have also been seized as part of the investigation.

The three men have been taken to Dandenong Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.

Sergeant Holtzinger said the arrests send a clear message to those doing the wrong thing, you can’t hide from police in the streets, in the home, or on social media.

“This result shows that Victoria Police will continue applying pressure to known hoon drivers to prevent future events,” he said.