An alleged thief who stole a car with a two-year-old boy on board in Dandenong is still wanted by police.

The black Kia Carnival, registration 1WU5QT, was stolen while parked on Cleeland Street in Dandenong about 3.25pm on Monday 24 July.

The toddler was found uninjured at a business in Ferntree Gully about 4.35pm.

Police are still searching for the offender and the stolen vehicle.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage and information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au