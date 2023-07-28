Tales for young and old

By Sahar Foladi

St Mary Primary School’s intergenerational storytelling activity is challenging stigma around people with disability.

The Dandenong school invited Wallara Disability Services clients to share their stories with the children.

School captain Celecita said she was very excited to hear the different stories shared by the guests.

“I was really excited to work on this project with my friends after the interview.”

Students were given the chance to interview the participants face to face as well as online, to than write their biographies.

The program is led by four Wallara clients living with intellectual disability.

“I feel very happy and honoured to get to share the story of my life with these children and look forward to reading it back at the end of term,” participant Mary Warburton said.

Over 60 students across Grades 5 and 6 participated in the program during this term.

Wallara chief executive, Phil Hayes-Brown said, “This is a perfect opportunity to integrate young people with people with disability to normalise differences from a young age.”

This program is the first of its kind for the school with a view of continuing it into the future.

The school’s principal Terry Gardiner says these projects are always inspiring to encourage intergenerational storytelling.

“The students responded with respect, understanding and excitement. They were keen to interact with the participants and were sensitive to their needs.

“Both groups benefited greatly from this initial meeting where dignity was upheld and the focus was on abilities and strengths”