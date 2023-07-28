Line dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group. Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. We’ll adapt many of the dances for anyone who needs/chooses to stay seated.

– first and third Thursdays of month 10.30am-11.30am (next date: Thurs 3 August) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club is holding a dinner and trivia night. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and education for women and the Club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 1 August 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day

This year’s theme is “Little Voices, Loud Futures”. Activities include rock art, boomerang painting, Map of Australia workshop, Ganaga performance, face painter, BBQ, Bandok Tati performance and Blacksnake productions. Hosted by City of Greater Dandenong in partnership with VACCA and the Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place.

– Friday 4 August, 4pm-6:30pm at Myuna Farm, 182 Kidds Road, Doveton. Free event. Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/national-aboriginal-and-torres-strait-islander-childrens-day-event

Homelessness Week

Join us in Harmony Square Dandenong for an event to raise awareness of homelessness. Features a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, more than 20 local support organisations as well as food and drinks for all.

– Tuesday 8 August, 11am -2pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Interfaith tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662

Chisholm TAFE Open Night

Are you considering study but need to know more? Speak to educators directly and learn more about courses from Senior Secondary Programs through to Higher Education study options. Learn about subsidised study options such as free TAFE Pathways and a range of skillset – earn while you learn options.

– Wednesday 9 August, 4pm-7pm at Chisholm TAFE, 121 Stud Road – Building A, Level 2, Dandenong. Free event. Details: events@chisholm.edu.au

Creative Writing Group

Welcome to an organic and supportive group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share prompts, short stories, ideas and do a couple of writing activities together. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 10 August 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Details: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Healthy Minds

A mental health forum with author and psychiatrist Greg de Moore, VISION disability advocate Matt Degruchy, author and childhood genocide survivor Frida Umuhoza and others. Held by Greater Dandenong Endeavour Hills Rotary Club and Casey-Cardinia Rotaract.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm for 7pm start at Lyndale Secondary College auditorium, 14 Halton Road Dandenong. Includes supper and book signing; $10pp to be donated to Australian Rotary Health – Mental Health Research. Tickets: events.humanitix.com/healthy-minds-mental-health-forum-aolt3xx5

Jewellery workshop

Artist and jewellery designer Vivian Qiu will teach you how to make jewellery using electrical wires collected from renovation sites. You can make a necklace, earrings, pendant or bracelet using a variety of hands-on techniques. Library membership is required to register.

– Tuesday 15 August, 6.30pm-8pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations required at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/jewellery-workshop-art-series-0

Weekly badminton

Badminton for ladies or retired. All welcome

– Mondays 7pm-9pm and Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm at Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road recreation reserve; $5.

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Until Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801