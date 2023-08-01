Premier’s IBAC evidence revealed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Premier Daniel Andrews says he had “no recollection” of controversial developer John Woodman raising planning matters with him, an IBAC report has noted.

The Premier’s private evidence to the Operation Sandon inquiry was summarised in the Operation Sandon report tabled on 27 July.

Andrews told IBAC he had “no recollection” of Woodman and his associates raising planning matters with him, such as at Progressive Business ‘Premier and Cabinet’ dinner fundraisers for the ALP.

Woodman famously bid more than $10,000 at a political fundraiser to win lunch with the Premier.

According to Woodman’s ALP lobbyist Phil Staindl, discussion of planning issues was embargoed at the lunch.

“He instead characterised it as a relationship-building exercise,” IBAC reported.

Andrews’ evidence was at some odds with Staindl about a conversation between the lobbyist and the Premier at a function.

According to Staindl’s phone-tapped retelling to Woodman, “the Premier praised Mr Woodman’s contribution to the Labor Party and lamented the fact that Mr Woodman was being pursued with allegations of corruption by a journalist who was an ‘arsehole’,” IBAC stated.

“Mr Staindl said the Premier asked him to apologise to Mr Woodman for the Minister for Planning’s deferral of their decision on Amendment C219 because of those allegations (in The Age in late 2018).”

Staindl also claimed the Premier wanted to call Woodman, so he gave Woodman’s phone number to the Premier.

At IBAC, Andrews did not dispute he may have had a conversation with Staindl but stated that he could not recall if he did, or even whether Staindl was at that event.

However parts of Staindl’s account did not “ring true” or “sit well” with Andrews.

“He stated that it was not his practice to speak about journalists in the terms alleged”.

Andrews said it was highly unlikely he would have asked Staindl to convey an apology to Woodman, or that he would have called Woodman to talk about a planning application, IBAC reported.

IBAC noted Staindl may have “embellished” the account to Woodman but found that Andrews made reference to The Age article, the planning decision’s deferment and that he “invited Mr Staindl to convey to Mr Woodman his regret that this occurred”.

On the day of the report’s release, Andrews noted that IBAC found he was not the subject of “adverse commentary”.

On the ‘arsehole’ tag, he said “I am not in the habit of referring to journalists in those terms”.

He said he was unsure when he first met Woodman – who has claimed he knew Andrews since the Premier had “pimples”.

“I don’t know what my complexion looked like at the time or when it was.

“I don’t have a relationship with him.”

He also didn’t have Woodman’s number, nor did he think he rang Woodman. “I don’t know if I ever had his number. I don’t speak to people about individual planning matters – I just don’t do it.”

Andrews highlighted the “shameful” “suitcases of cash” handled by “Liberal councillors in the City of Casey” detailed in the IBAC report.

“We sacked the Casey Council of course and I think we were right to do that.

“I behave appropriately at all times. Any donations made to my party are properly and transparently declared in line with the rules.”

When asked about his private IBAC hearing, Andrews said public hearings were held where there was a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct.

“I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Opposition leader John Pesutto stated the “damning report shines further light on the culture of secrecy, cover-ups, cosy relationships, dodgy payments and favours for mates that’s flourished under Daniel Andrews”.

“The Premier won’t apologise for cancelling the Commonwealth Games but he’s happy to apologise to a

property developer who paid thousands of dollars to get access to him.”