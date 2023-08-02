Boy charged with Keysy home invasion

A 17-year-old Pakenham boy has been charged with an alleged aggravated home invasion in Keysborough on Saturday 29 July.

Police say four males dressed in black entered a residential property on Cunningham Parade just after 7am.

The four fled from the house in a white Skoda after being confronted by the home occupants, a 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, police allege.

The offenders allegedly returned and confronted the victims demanding the man’s mobile phone while wielding an edged weapon.

The males drove away empty handed.

The Pakenham teen was arrested and charged with aggravated home invasion, attempted armed robbery, theft of motor vehicle and commit an indictable offence on bail.

He will appear before a children’s court at a later date.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the other males involved as well as information about the following stolen vehicles –

• A white 2019 Skoda Kodiaq, registration 1MB8SA

• A white 2018 Skoda Rapio, registration ATP708

• A black 2015 Mercedes s350, registration ATL199

• A silver 2007 Mercedes, registration WDF298

Any information and CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au