Mental wounds cut far and wide

By Matthew Sims

Sydney’s Westmead Hospital has just recently overcame the struggles of the COVID pandemic.

However, according to Associate Professor of Psychiatry and director of clinical science Greg de Moore, the mental scars and the impact it had on the health system as a whole would take a lot longer to heal.

Dr de Moore will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Healthy Minds mental health forum on Tuesday 15 August from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at Lyndale Secondary College at 14 Halton Road in Dandenong North.

Held by the Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills, in conjunction with Casey-Cardinia Rotaract, the event is suitable for adults and young people from 12 years and over and is a fundraiser to support Australian Rotary Health’s mental health research.

Dr de Moore has worked as a clinician, teacher and researcher in the fields of neuropsychiatry, general hospital psychiatry, deliberate self-harm and the history of medicine, overseeing the psychiatry education of young doctors as they work towards becoming psychiatrists.

Dr de Moore said the COVID pandemic presented an array of issues across the mental health space.

“The last four years have been the most difficult,” he said.

“The impact of COVID on the community was just extraordinary.

“Things over the last six months have improved significantly.”

Dr de Moore said the effects of avoidance and lockdowns would continue to be seen across Australia’s health system.

“It’s not just the patients, it’s the welfare of our staff,” he said.

“It’s still a factor in running a service.”

Dr de Moore said while the public health system was prepared for a pandemic, the system was not prepared for the impacts it would have on the broader community’s mental health.

“We saw a significant increase in young people presenting and increasing self-harm,” he said.

“We are always planning for the next pandemic.

“If you have someone who’s psychotic, to what degree are you impinging on their personal freedom?”

Dr de Moore said one of the most significant changes he has seen to the field of psychiatry over the years has been the narrowing of accessibility, including growing costs.

“I think it’s one of our real weaknesses,” he said.

“This is a potential growth area.”

Dr de Moore said the topics of discussion which would feature during his presentation would include the achievements of John Cade, an Australian physician who introduced lithium to the practice of psychiatry in 1949 by accident and one of the founders of Australian Rules Football Tom Wills, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and committed suicide by stabbing himself in the heart.

If you or someone you know need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Help Line on 1800 55 1800.

For tickets, visit events.humanitix.com/healthy-minds-mental-health-forum-aolt3xx5