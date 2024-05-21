Gift of learning for local schools

A bonanza of $10,000 worth of books have been donated to four primary schools as part of this year’s Combined Rotary Club’s Literacy Fundraiser.

Athol Road, Keysborough, Spring Park and Noble Park primary schools received the donations in late March.

The books were later presented at formal assemblies by Noble Park-Dingley Rotarians John Williams and Rex Carter, including at Keysborough Primary School on Friday 17 May.

The gifts were thanks to Noble Park-Dingley and Springvale City branches of Rotary as well as Dymocks Children’s Charities Sydney.

In September, the two Rotary Clubs raised $4750 at a fundraiser at Sandown Greyhounds. It was attended by 150 guests with sponsorship from local businesses.

The amount was matched by the Dymocks Books charity.

The annual event has spanned more than 10 years, led by Springvale City Rotary Club’s Brian Woodman as well as Mr Williams and Mr Carter from Noble Park-Dingley.