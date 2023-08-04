Former councillors ’vindicated’ by IBAC report

By Matthew Sims

Former councillor and Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) chairperson Brian Oates say Casey desperately needs “good candidates“ at the next council elections in the wake of IBAC’s anti-corruption report.

IBAC tabled its special report in Parliament on Thursday 27 July following action spanning back to November 2017 as part of Operation Sandon.

The investigation centred on four planning proposals involving John Woodman and his clients, including one to rezone land in Cranbourne West as residential to increase its value.

IBAC found former Casey mayors Sam Aziz and Geoff Ablett accepted more than $1.15 million in payments and in-kind support for promoting developer John Woodman or his clients’ interests on council,

Under state law, IBAC is barred from publicly stating people engaged in criminal, corrupt conduct.

However, the anti-corruption watchdog is able to refer alleged criminality to the Office of Public Prosecutions, which would decide whether to pursue charges.

Mr Oates said the report and the investigation was “narrowly focused“.

“There was no mention of corruption,“ he said.

“I think the community wants to see some reimbursements.“

Mr Oates joined Casey Council as a councillor in 1997 and as mayor in 2005, and served until he decided to not run for re-election in the 2008 election.

“I could see where things were going,“ he said.

“People didn’t seem to understand what fiduciary responsibilities did.“

The State Government dismissed all councillors on 19 February 2020 and appointed a Panel of Administrators.

Mr Oates said the community needed a council with elected councillors to seek support and advice.

“A lot of the people are very upset,“ he said.

“Really, there’s no big initiatives.“

Mr Oates said the CRRA had already started canvassing and mentoring potential candidates in the elections for next year.

“We want to increase the understanding of what councillors do,“ he said.

“We also want to get good candidates.“

Mr Oates said he was hopeful a new Casey Council could rebuild the momentum Casey had before the council was sacked.

“We were one of the fastest growing municipalities,“ he said.

“We were at the top of the list.“

Former Casey councillor and deputy mayor Rex Flannery resigned from the council in February 2020, a week before the entire council was sacked.

Speaking in the wake of the report’s release, he said he always acted independently and did not support any political party.

“I can’t believe I was a Casey councillor in these troubled times of the IBAC findings,“ Mr Flannery said.

“I never knew or met John Woodman and I certainly was not apart of any bloc which a few of the ex-councillors denied and voted on supporting a certain councillor.

“While following the IBAC inquiry I could put two and two together and realised what they had done.

Mr Flannery said he would oppose any former councillors from running in the 2024 elections.

“I will never forgive their arrogance on bringing down such a great City of Casey, which has now become tarnished by greed,“ he said.

“I was never sacked, once I learned about the inquiry, I resigned as I was having nothing to do with their alleged corruption.“

Former councillor Steve Beardon resigned during his second term in March 2017.

Speaking on the report, he said he finally felt vindicated.

“I worked so hard to be elected and represent Casey and most importantly the wonderful community of Cranbourne,“ he said.

“It was very very difficult to resign.

“However, resign I did rather than be part of Casey Council.“